Kanye West On Accusations He's Harassing Kim Kardashian

“I’m working on my communication.”


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images For Roc Nation, Chesnot / WireImage / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In private messages posted to his Instagram (which have since been deleted), Kim wrote that the rapper is creating a “dangerous and scary environment” and feared for her boyfriend’s safety.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The revelation of this exchange comes after Ye publicly called for his fans to “scream” at Pete should they see him in public, and after he released several diss tracks against the Saturday Night Live star.

Amid all of this, Ye has been incessantly posting about his ex-wife, stating that God will bring the two back together and going to such lengths as recently sending her a truck full of roses on Valentine’s Day in attempts to win her back.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Because of this, people on social media have been vocal about how worried they are for Kim’s mental and physical well-being, calling Ye’s treatment of her “abusive” and tantamount to harassment.

You can show empathy for Kim K without stating how much you dislike her. You don’t have to preface your disapproval of Kanye with anything. Abuse is abuse. And if you’ve ever been touched by mental illness, you know how serious it can be. I hope he gets the help he needs.


Twitter: @AnnaHorford / Via Twitter: @AnnaHorford

Some have hoped that the reality star gets a restraining order to protect herself.

kanye is actively stalking, harassing, and abusing kim k and his fans are enabling it. every single one of y’all should be ashamed if you’re supporting him rn. he needs psychological help and there’s no shame in that.

i hope kim gets a restraining order and keeps her kids safe.


Twitter: @hauntingverses / Via Twitter: @hauntingverses

“I feel we’re watching a Dateline episode play out in real time,” one Twitter user wrote, adding that it’s an unfortunate example of a woman being harassed by a former intimate partner. “Someone needs to help this woman.”

If any of us had a friend like Kim K & she was telling us all this weird stuff her ex was doing, we’d be telling her to call the police & report him. I feel we’re watching a Dateline episode play out in real time. Someone needs to help this woman. She’s being stalked & harassed.


Twitter: @Robiwan17 / Via Twitter: @Robiwan17

Meanwhile, others are pointing out how the situation shouldn’t be taken lightly just because it’s affecting a high-profile celebrity like Kim.

Man verbally abuses ex-wife on social media, then “threatens” her partner. He says he wants his family back, but verbally abuses her some more; he then sends gifts. That’s abusive and misogynistic. But because it’s Kanye doing it to Kim K, it’s seen as a joke. Disgusting.


Twitter: @Dr_JJohn / Via Twitter: @Dr_JJohn

Now, in a recent post on Instagram, Ye said he’s taking “accountability” for his actions. He began, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers, and community leaders.”

“Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener,” he concluded.


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

We’ll keep you updated as the situation develops and if Kim responds.





