Pogba has been strongly linked with long-term admirers Real Madrid ahead of his contract expiry, whilst PSG and Juventus are also in the frame.

In terms of English suitors, Chelsea tried to sign when Mourinho was at the helm in 2015, but Raiola revealed it ‘wasn’t the right time’.

The super-agent, known to do whatever it takes for his client and his financial status, also offered Pogba to city rivals Manchester City in 2018.

Mourinho wasn’t selecting the Frenchman at the time, but Pep Guardiola opted against pursuing a transfer.

It’s unlikely any other Premier League club would be willing to accept Pogba and Raiola’s demands this summer.