



Speaking to BBC, he said missing competitions, such as the French Open, over his jab status was “the price that I’m willing to pay”. The 20-time Grand Slam winner was deported from Australia last month after the government cancelled his visa in a row over his vaccine status.

Djokovic described the conditions while he was detained as “very hard”. He said he had not spoken out in the media at the time, despite wanting to, as he wanted to respect the legal process and the Australian Open. However, his statement did not go well down on social media with several mocking the tennis player. A social media user StuartHelmer wrote on Twitter: “I’m not antivax, I’m just against vaccination. That’s different.

“File with ‘I support cycling, I just oppose doing anything to actually support cycling’.” Another user, DoriWi wrote: “Are his kids vaxxed towards Polio etc or is he against vaccination there too? I am curious.” A twitter user MGSleuthNinja said: “That’s cool. He clearly shows a disregard for those around him even when he does test “positive” for Covid. So it was a character issue also.” Another one, Russdaren tweeted: “I’m not antivax, but I wont get vaccinated because of some vague notion of bodily autonomy. He’s antivax but afraid to lose endorsements.” READ MORE: London emergency: Waterloo and Westminster Bridge evacuated

During the BBC interview, Djokovic also bizarrely said: “No one in that entire process of the Australian saga has asked me on my stance or my opinion on vaccination. “No one. So I could not really express what I feel and where my stance is, neither in the legal process, neither outside. “It’s really unfortunate that there has been this misconceptions and wrong conclusion made around the world based on something I completely disagree with.”









