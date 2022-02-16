



Scotland Yard dealt a fresh headache for Prince Charles as it announced on Wednesday it “launched an investigation into allegations of offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925” in relations to the heir to the throne’ charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The inquiry is being led by the Met’s Special Enquiry Team, the same unit in charge of the investigation into “partygate”, the political scandal regarding parties and gatherings of Government and Conservative Party staff allegedly happening while Covid restrictions were in place.

The Met Police’s decision to launch the probe comes after an “assessment of a September 2021 letter”, Scotland Yard said in a statement. The announcement continued: “This related to media reporting alleging offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national. “The Special Enquiry Team has conducted the assessment process which has included contacting those believed to hold relevant information.” The statement added the Prince’s Foundation, which also conducted an internal investigation into the cash for honours allegation, is collaborating with the probe.

It read: “Officers liaised with The Prince’s Foundation about the findings of an independent investigation into fundraising practices. “The Foundation provided a number of relevant documents. “These documents were reviewed alongside existing information. “The assessment determined an investigation will commence.

“There have been no arrests or interviews under caution.” Michael Fawcett, Prince Charles’s trusted aide for four decades, quit as the charity’s CEO in November amid accusations he helped a major donor secure an honour. Two months prior, he had announced he’d temporarily step down after a number of British newspapers had published allegations he had offered to help Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz secure an honorary CBE and British citizenship. The Sunday Times reported Mr Mahfouz had in the past donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Prince Charles.

The Saudi businessman, who denies any wrongdoing, received a CBE in late 2016. The Mail On Sunday published a letter from Mr Fawcett in 2017 in which he allegedly told the businessman he was willing to make an application to change the CBE to a KBE – an honorary knighthood – and to support Mr Mahfouz’s application for citizenship. Clarence House said in September Prince Charles had “no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities”. Moreover, the prince was said to be fully supportive of the internal probe into the claims, the findings of which were published last December.

In light of the police probe, Clarence House reiterated on Wednesday its previous statement on the matter, saying: “The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.” A spokesperson for The Prince’s Foundation said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.” MORE TO FOLLOW









