Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S22 Ultra was announced last week with this device arriving packed full of goodies, including the return of the S Pen. For the first time ever on a Galaxy S series device, owners are now treated to this digital stylus that lets them scribble on the screen.

Not only is the S Pen back but, with its lower latency, it’s also much-improved as Samsung promises it will feel more like writing with a physical pen on real paper. Just like the much-loved (and currently on-hold) Galaxy Note series, the S Pen is stored in a small slot at the bottom of the handset, where it recharges wirelessly from the phone’s battery.

Other features on the Galaxy S22 Ultra include a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, fast 4nm processor, huge battery and a quad rear camera that can shoot better photos at night.

If that’s got you thinking about buying this flagship device, there’s good news as Samsung is offering some seriously good deals that will certainly make the £1,149 asking price feel a little more affordable.