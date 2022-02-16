The survival rate of pancreatic cancer is much lower than different types of cancer, according to experts at John Hopkins Medicine. Cancerous cells that replicate in the ducts of the pancreas – accounting for more than 90 percent of cases – presents specific symptoms of disease. Gastrointestinal issues, for example, can be caused by a “tumour pressing on the stomach”.
As such, one sensation this could cause is the feeling of nausea and, for some people, it can be so severe that they vomit.
Another possible sensation that could occur is the feeling of indigestion.
The NHS described the feeling of indigestion as feeling full, bloated, sick, alongside a burning sensation in the chest, otherwise known as heartburn.
Heartburn typically arises following a meal, and bitter-tasting fluid (from the stomach) may rise up into the mouth.
READ MORE: High cholesterol – Four warning signs on your toes that could lead to ‘amputation’
As such, one sensation this could cause is the feeling of nausea and, for some people, it can be so severe that they vomit.
Another possible sensation that could occur is the feeling of indigestion.
The NHS described the feeling of indigestion as feeling full, bloated, sick, alongside a burning sensation in the chest, otherwise known as heartburn.
Heartburn typically arises following a meal, and bitter-tasting fluid (from the stomach) may rise up into the mouth.
Indigestion is usually not a sign of anything serious, but do alert your GP if you suffer from the condition quite frequently.
Johns Hopkins Medicine added that a loss of appetite could also be a warning sign of pancreatic cancer; so too could a loss of appetite.
Three sensations warning of pancreatic cancer
- Loss of appetite
- Indigestion
- Nausea.
Pancreatic cancer may also lead to swelling in the abdomen and fatigue.
DON’T MISS
Evidence has also highlighted that alcohol, red and processed meat, and certain blood groups could hike the risk of pancreatic cancer.
The charity elaborated: “There is some evidence that people with blood groups A, AB and B may have a higher risk of developing pancreatic cancer.
“But people with blood group O may have a lower risk. We don’t know why blood group might affect your risk, but it may be linked to genes.”
If you would like to find out more about the disease, visit Pancreatic Cancer UK.