Sponsored Video


Symptoms of Parkinson’s are divided into two categories: motor and non-motor symptoms.

Motor symptoms are those affecting your movement, which is perhaps why they’re more well-known, as they’re easier for a doctor to detect.

Non-motor symptoms can affect other areas of your automatic nervous system, affecting different bodily functions from bladder control to your moods.

One lesser-known symptom of Parkinson’s is changes to your eyesight.





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.