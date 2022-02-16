Symptoms of Parkinson’s are divided into two categories: motor and non-motor symptoms.
Motor symptoms are those affecting your movement, which is perhaps why they’re more well-known, as they’re easier for a doctor to detect.
Non-motor symptoms can affect other areas of your automatic nervous system, affecting different bodily functions from bladder control to your moods.
One lesser-known symptom of Parkinson’s is changes to your eyesight.
