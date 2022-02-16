Piers Morgan, 56, could be labelled an avid Royalist, often voicing his support for the Queen and other members of the Royal Family, but he feared for her health amid the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew. Her Majesty is still carrying out her royal duties at the impressive age of 95, and the former Good Morning Britain presenter branded it “outrageous” that she is being “dragged into” the disgraceful situation allegedly involving her son.

In his latest column for The Sun, he unleashed his fury about the “snivelling little coward”.

He penned: “The prospect of Her Majesty being dragged into this repulsive sewer at the age of 95, with all the salacious global headlines that would have inevitably ensued, was an outrageous, totally unacceptable situation which could have inflicted terminal damage on the Monarchy.

“So, he’s thrown in the towel and doled out the dollars to get himself off the rap, which at least will spare his poor mother, his family, and the country, any more of this deeply unedifying saga.

“But let’s be very clear: for a senior member of the Royal Family to pay a small fortune to settle a case involving alleged sexual abuse of a minor is the most serious scandal to hit the Monarchy in modern times.

