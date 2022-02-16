Prince Andrew “wants to keep something hidden” after the Duke made an out-of-court principle settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre, a writer has sensationally claimed.

Prince Andrew, 61, has agreed to make a “substantial donation” to Virginia Giuffre’s charity after the pair agreed an undisclosed out-of-court settlement in her civil sex claim against him.

Julie Bindel has made a staggering claim that the Duke is trying to stop more information from being released to the public.

Speaking to GB News, Ms Bindel said: “There are various reasons why you might not want a libel trial.

“The expense is horrendous. I don’t think that barrier would be in the way for anyone as wealthy as Prince Andrew but there are other issues which you would want to avoid which is evidence coming out.

“Of course I’m not suggesting because we do not know whether or not the allegations against Prince Andrew are founded or unfounded.

“But what we do know is there was a friendship with Epstein and there were various other times that the men would have been together that other will know about.”