Sponsored Video


While Rupert Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, he’s been collecting attention in recent years from TV shows like Sick Note, Snatch, The ABC Murders and Servant. The latter series comes from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan, and it’s been revealed that following their time together on Servant, Shyamalan and Grint are reteaming for what will be the actor’s first movie in over half a decade.

We learned last October that M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie will be called Knock at the Cabin, and two months later, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista was the first actor brought aboard. According to Deadline, Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird will be joining Bautista in the cast, although since plot details are being kept close to the vest, we have no idea who they’ll be playing in Knock at the Cabin (which may be a one-shot film). Amuka-Bird is also no stranger to Shyamalan projects, having starred as Patricia Carmichael in Old.



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.