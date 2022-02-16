For example, the cost of Sky’s Signature TV bundle will increase from £26 to £27, while those who have added BT Sport to their telly bundle will see prices rise from by £1 as well to £28 a month. If you want to watch in High Definition, you’ll face an extra £1 a month charge.

Broadband plans will increase by £2.50 a month – £30 a year. The Broadband Essential plan rising from £25 to £27.50 a month, meanwhile Broadband Superfast will increase from £28 to £30.50 a month.

The extra charges will come into force from April 1, 2022. Those who have a landline with Sky will see prices rises from May 1, 2022. The UK landline and mobile talk rates will increase by 2p per minute – up to 22p.