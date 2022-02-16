Sponsored Video


Countdown to launch is initiated for the Space Force season 2 release date, as we inch closer to the return of Steve Carell as General Mark Naird. The bad news? Well, he may not be in charge of his misfit space nerd shop for much longer. 

Yes, the show that riffed on the idea of a space army is actually coming back for more, and they’ve got to answer for the China incident on the moon. This fictional version of the sixth division of the U.S. armed services is finally being held to task for not attacking the Chinese forces on the moon — who wound up destroying the U.S. base. 



