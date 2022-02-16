The Blacklist fans are excited for the series to return to NBC later in February. They have been waiting weeks for the show’s next episode, titled Arcane Wireless. Long-running fans have discussed whether Raymond Reddington’s (played by James Spader) true identity will ever be revealed.
Will Raymond Reddington’s real identity be exposed?
The ninth season of the crime thriller series was the first not to feature Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen.
It also marked the first time showrunner Jon Bokenkamp was absent.
Despite a couple of significant losses, the series continues to be a huge hit.
Red was initially revealed to be Liz’s father but later on, it was discovered he was an imposter.
At one time it was believed he was the brother of Liz’s mother, Katarina Rostova (Lotte Verbeek).
In season eight, the character explained to Liz that his identity had been formed by Katarina and Ilya Koslov (Brett Cullen).
Reddit user AnalyticalTrader said the character’s real identity may never come to light.
They said: “With the intention of protecting Liz and that the woman that she knew as Katarina was the real Katarina Rostova.
“The real Katarina Rostova is still alive somewhere. This is our answer, I believe we won’t know his identity until the very end of The Blacklist or not at all.”
Liz’s death was evidence that anyone who went in search of Red’s true identity put themselves in danger.
“They retract information every now and then. Bokenkamp sure had a plan at the start, but that changed due to how TV series work.
“You get approved for one season, then for the next, then for the next and so on.
“You don’t know from the start for how many seasons you have to map out your story.
“They had to reveal Red’s identity at the end of every season and don’t reveal it at the same time.
“Sure there were some plot twists they had mapped out since ep 1, but other changes show that they basically make things up on the fly as well.” [Sic]
Actor Spader has once commented on his character’s identity, saying a single answer seemed “too easy”.
He told Collider: “First of all, that’s something that I wouldn’t divulge because I think that’s something where the only way one earns that information is to watch the show.
“That’s something that’s been posed to me, in the past, and I’ve always been surprised when faced with that, as a possible outcome, because it seems too easy.
“But, you know what? Maybe it’s a very circuitous route back to the simplest answer of all. We’ll have to wait and see.”
The Blacklist season 9 returns to NBC on February 25.