The Blacklist fans are excited for the series to return to NBC later in February. They have been waiting weeks for the show’s next episode, titled Arcane Wireless. Long-running fans have discussed whether Raymond Reddington’s (played by James Spader) true identity will ever be revealed.

Will Raymond Reddington’s real identity be exposed?

The ninth season of the crime thriller series was the first not to feature Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen.

It also marked the first time showrunner Jon Bokenkamp was absent.

Despite a couple of significant losses, the series continues to be a huge hit.

Red was initially revealed to be Liz’s father but later on, it was discovered he was an imposter.

At one time it was believed he was the brother of Liz’s mother, Katarina Rostova (Lotte Verbeek).

READ MORE: The Blacklist season 9: Weecha and Aram for romance? ‘Don’t know’