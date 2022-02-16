Worldwide:
Two Major Animal Rights Initiatives Rejected In Switzerland
On February 13, as millions of people in the U.S. prepared for
and watched the Super Bowl, voters in Switzerland rejected two
significant animal rights initiatives. As reported (here and here) by SWI swissinfo.ch — the
international unit of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation —
the proposed measures included a country-wide ban on animal testing
and a measure that would have given non-primate humans certain
rights in the canton of Basel-Stadt.
Animal testing. The testing ban
would have prohibited experimentation on animals and humans and
would have prohibited the import of any new products developed
using such testing. According to the
Swiss Federal Statistical Office, 44% of the population
participated in the vote but, of the votes cast, only 20.9% voted
in favor of the ban. The outcome likely had to do with a
recognition that an unqualified ban on all animal testing would
have had a negative effect on scientific and medical research. In
addition, Switzerland has one of the most restrictive (and
protective laws) concerning the utilization of animals in research.
Chapter 2, Section 6, Article 17 of the Swiss Animal Welfare Act provides that:
“Animal experiments which inflict pain, suffering or harm
on animals, induce anxiety in them, substantially impair their
general well being or which may disregard their dignity in any
other way must be limited to the indispensable
minimum. ” [Emphasis added.]
Non-human primate rights. The
Basel-Stadt measure would have amended section 11 of the canton’s
constitution, entitled “guarantees of fundamental
rights,” to provide “the right of non-human primates to
life and to physical and mental integrity.” According to
a case comment by lawyers who advised the
proponents of this measure, the initiative was the subject of
lawsuit in which the Swiss Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the
measure could be put to a popular vote because it only applied to
the canton’s governmental bodies as opposed to private
citizens. Ironically, all primates in Basel-Stadt are held by
private parties instead of government bodies, so the measure, even
if passed, would have been symbolic with no actual effect. Even as
a symbolic gesture, however, the voters voted it down.
The proponents of the Basel-Stadt non-primate measure compared
the litigation surrounding it to “the work of the Nonhuman
Rights Project (NhRP), which has been filing habeas corpus writs
for non-human animals in the United States.” However, as we
have
reported, the Non-Human Rights Project has been uniformly
unsuccessful in getting any U.S. court to grant a writ of habeas
corpus on behalf of an animal, although NhRP has tried to do so on
behalf of chimpanzees and elephants. Furthermore, the Swiss Supreme
Court’s decision did not break any new ground on the issue of
animal “personhood.” It merely recognized the point (as
did the U.S. habeas cases) that granting animals rights, if it is
to be done, should be accomplished through legislative or voter
initiatives as opposed to a judicial decree. This is because in
Switzerland, as in the U.S., animals have no natural rights and can
have no legal rights unless the legislature says so.
