Two Major Animal Rights Initiatives Rejected In Switzerland

On February 13, as millions of people in the U.S. prepared for

and watched the Super Bowl, voters in Switzerland rejected two

significant animal rights initiatives. As reported (here and here) by SWI swissinfo.ch — the

international unit of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation —

the proposed measures included a country-wide ban on animal testing

and a measure that would have given non-primate humans certain

rights in the canton of Basel-Stadt.

Animal testing. The testing ban

would have prohibited experimentation on animals and humans and

would have prohibited the import of any new products developed

using such testing. According to the

Swiss Federal Statistical Office, 44% of the population

participated in the vote but, of the votes cast, only 20.9% voted

in favor of the ban. The outcome likely had to do with a

recognition that an unqualified ban on all animal testing would

have had a negative effect on scientific and medical research. In

addition, Switzerland has one of the most restrictive (and

protective laws) concerning the utilization of animals in research.

Chapter 2, Section 6, Article 17 of the Swiss Animal Welfare Act provides that:

“Animal experiments which inflict pain, suffering or harm

on animals, induce anxiety in them, substantially impair their

general well being or which may disregard their dignity in any

other way must be limited to the indispensable

minimum. ” [Emphasis added.]

Non-human primate rights. The

Basel-Stadt measure would have amended section 11 of the canton’s

constitution, entitled “guarantees of fundamental

rights,” to provide “the right of non-human primates to

life and to physical and mental integrity.” According to

a case comment by lawyers who advised the

proponents of this measure, the initiative was the subject of

lawsuit in which the Swiss Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the

measure could be put to a popular vote because it only applied to

the canton’s governmental bodies as opposed to private

citizens. Ironically, all primates in Basel-Stadt are held by

private parties instead of government bodies, so the measure, even

if passed, would have been symbolic with no actual effect. Even as

a symbolic gesture, however, the voters voted it down.

The proponents of the Basel-Stadt non-primate measure compared

the litigation surrounding it to “the work of the Nonhuman

Rights Project (NhRP), which has been filing habeas corpus writs

for non-human animals in the United States.” However, as we

have

reported, the Non-Human Rights Project has been uniformly

unsuccessful in getting any U.S. court to grant a writ of habeas

corpus on behalf of an animal, although NhRP has tried to do so on

behalf of chimpanzees and elephants. Furthermore, the Swiss Supreme

Court’s decision did not break any new ground on the issue of

animal “personhood.” It merely recognized the point (as

did the U.S. habeas cases) that granting animals rights, if it is

to be done, should be accomplished through legislative or voter

initiatives as opposed to a judicial decree. This is because in

Switzerland, as in the U.S., animals have no natural rights and can

have no legal rights unless the legislature says so.

