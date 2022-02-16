The streams are competing performances by pairs of legendary artists in Hip-Hop and R&B. It became popular during the pandemic.
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland produce the battles.
After Verzuz partnered with Triller it was announced that fans would have to pay to watch the next battle, and that viewers would have to sign up for a subscription with the service.
“See y’all rite here tomorrow on insta @verzuztv,” he wrote, adding, “You can also watch in HD on verzuztv.com. I was out the country don’t ask me who did it. It’s fixed.”