Web3 creators unite to watch Queen George perform on Feb. 15

Denver, Colorado — Feb. 10, 2022 — The largest gathering of Web3 musicians, artists, videographers, bloggers, builders, collectors and creators will unite at ETHDenver for a half day packed with free brunch, creative networking and a live performance by independent musician Queen George. The event will take place during the jam-packed week of ETHDenver on Feb. 15, 2022 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm MT at Your Mom’s House, located at 608 E 13th Ave, Denver. Registration for free in-person attendance is up on the site.

Dystopia Labs, Mint Podcast, Bonfire and Polygon Studios have united in an effort to celebrate the renaissance in creation and ownership that is occurring on-chain and to raise more awareness for the booming Web3 creator economy.

Those who attend the in-person event will receive a POAP (proof-of-attendance protocol) and other goodies in addition to being able to meet a collective force of other like-minded individuals leading the wave of crypto creators.

Following a decked-out brunch, attendees will enjoy a live performance by independent Web3 musician Queen George, whose eclectic and artistic style is accompanied by a goddess voice unlike any other. The modern jazz-pop artist will perform a 45-minute set followed by a live music NFT mint to commemorate her new on-chain musical work.

The event is proudly sponsored by SmartDeFi and Hummingbot.

About Dystopia Labs

Dystopia Labs is a grassroots events and educational organization focused on growing the Web3 ecosystem. Each month, it runs technical summits around the United States to help kickstart new, real-life crypto communities.

About Mint

Mint with Adam Levy is a new audio and video series exploring how the creators of today are building the communities of tomorrow using Web3 primitives like social tokens, NFTs and DAOs, to name a few. Each month, a new season rolls out with 10 to 20 untold journeys from notable creators, Web3 founders and thought leaders who are tinkering with social money to make their creator economy a reality.

About Bonfire

Bonfire empowers Web3 creators to turn audiences into communities powered by its social token and NFTs. Bonfire is making white-label infrastructure to enable creators to build custom Web3-native homes for their community, and tools to provide greater utility to their assets through things like airdrops, bounties and token-gated experiences.

About Polygon Studios

Polygon Studios is the Gaming and NFT arm of Polygon focused on growing the Blockchain Gaming and NFT Industry while bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 gaming. The Polygon Studios ecosystem comprises much-loved blockchain games such as OpenSea, Upshot, Aavegotchi, Zed Run, Skyweaver, Decentraland and Decentral Games. If you’re a game developer, builder or NFT creator looking to join the Polygon Studios ecosystem, get started here.