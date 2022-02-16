Many fans have questioned if the show would be returning for a second season after the finale ended on a cliffhanger.

After Anna found the body, an air hostess informed her no one had been sitting next to her.

Thankfully, she found a mirror Close’s character had left on the seat, which dispelled her worry about hallucinations.

With another potential investigation for Anna to be involved in, co-creator Rachel Ramras dismissed this and stated: “It is a limited series and, in its conception, that’s how it ended.

“Part of the fun of the ending is that thrilling cliffhanger, It reminds me how, at the end of Gone Girl, she walks into the house, and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, what is their life about to become?’ But you don’t see it.

“That doesn’t mean there couldn’t be another one, but it is of the genre to go out with a heart-pounding bang.”

The Woman in the House is streaming on Netflix now.