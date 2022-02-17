London’s Congestion Charge will be reduced from Monday with no charges in the evenings and less on weekends and bank holidays. Drivers will no longer be charged after 6pm every night while weekend and bank holiday charges will only apply between 12pm and 6pm from 21 February.

However, Transport for London has confirmed the charge increase to £15 over the pandemic will be retained.

The Congestion Charge was changed in 2020 as an “emergency measure” during the pandemic.

This helped ensure traffic was reduced so essential journeys could still continue.

This included increasing the charge from £11.50 to £15 and increasing the operating hours to include weekends and evenings.

CAR TAX fees will change within days following a 10 week consultation which received more than 10,000 responses.

But, the higher price point has been retained to help support long term traffic reduction in the capital.

It will ensure gains are made in “reducing car dependency” across Central London.

Meanwhile, weekend charging hours will ensure congestion in reduced art the busiest times,

Weekend car and private hire traffic before the pandemic was higher than during the week

These vehicles made up 70 percent of traffic inside the charging zone on a Saturday and Sunday,

TfL warns high levels of traffic make deliveries “less reliable” and make roads ”less safe”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has previously said the new changes “strike a balance” between reducing traffic and helping businesses.

However, he has said it was “vital” Londoners do not opt for a “car-led recovery” which would affect pollution rates.

He said: “’These new changes strike a balance between reducing traffic and congestion and supporting London’s economy and residents and helping ensure our recovery is a green and sustainable one.

‘The removal of the evening charge will support the capital’s culture, hospitality and night-time businesses which have struggled so much, as well as encouraging people to walk, cycle and use public transport.

“It’s vital we do not encourage a car-led recovery and replace one public health crisis with another due to filthy air.”

TfL has confirmed reimbursement arrangements will be retained to facilitate essential rips made by NHS patients, local councils, care home workers and charities,

After feedback from residents, the 90 percent resident discount for new applicants will be reopened.

Alex Wiliams, TfL’s Director of City Planning said the new changes will see a growth” in sustainable transport in London.

He said: “These changes are targeted at reducing traffic at the busiest times where we have seen a long-term trend in high levels of car travel.

‘We expect to see growth in the number of people walking, cycling and using public transport in central London as a result.

“The removal of the charge in the evening will help shift workers who perform essential roles at the heart of the city and support London’s vibrant cultural and hospitality sectors who are still recovering from the pandemic.”