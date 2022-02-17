Pierre Gasly has pointed out that Mercedes’ dominance has played a huge role in Lewis Hamilton creating history over the past few years.

The AlphaTauri driver accepts that Hamilton’s place as an icon of the sport is already secured.

But Gasly believe things would have been very different for Hamilton had he been driving for Williams or Haas.

“Unfortunately in our sport, the car makes the majority of the result,” he told Mashup.

“Even if Lewis (Hamilton) is the best driver in F1 history, today, in a Williams or a Haas, he would finish last.”

FULL STORY HERE