In a study published in the National Library of Health, an analysis of breath odour compounds in liver patients was investigated.

Liver diseases can cause a sweet, musty aroma of the breath, called fetor hepaticus, began the study.

It added: “Even in a stage of cirrhosis, the disease can be asymptomatic for many years.

“Breath analysis might be helpful to detect occult liver pathology.”

The study specifically examined whether specific breath odour compounds can be found in liver patients, suffering from cirrhosis, which might be useful for diagnosis.