By Kyle Morris

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC said Thursday that it expects beat market expectations for fiscal 2022, despite supply-chain issues and cost increases.















The London-listed medical-technology company said that it sees revenue for the year ended Jan. 31 of around 41.0 million pounds ($55.7 million), 10.9% higher on year.




Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization–which strips out exceptional and other one-off items–is expected at not less than GBP6.2 million, 10.5% higher on year.


Chief Executive Neil Campbell said the company enters its new financial year with confidence.


Full-year results will be announced on May 4, it said.







