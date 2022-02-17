Kanye West has hit the follow button to keep tabs on his ex Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram.

The comedian, 28, who has seemingly been dating the KUWTK star since October 2021, relaunched his social media account on Wednesday 16 February after four years but is yet to post anything onto his feed.

Despite the lack of content, the Saturday Night Live star has already got over 663,000 followers – including Kim, 41, and her 44 year old ex.

Kanye’s move comes after he revealed he was waging a civil war against his ex-wife and her beau alongside a string of stars he’s also fallen out with recently.



The rapper Photoshopped a version of the Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War movie poster with his face placed on top of the lead star at the front of a line up.

Stood next to Kanye are Photoshopped faces of Drake, his ex girlfriend Julia Fox, Travis Scott and rapper pal Future on his side. Meanwhile, placed opposite Kanye and his group are Photoshopped images of Pete, Kim, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

As he shared the image on his Instagram page, he wrote: “THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE”, which fans think is a lash out at comedian Pete.



An hour later, Kanye added another photo of himself with his rapper pals Drake and Future next to an image of Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson again.

He wrote on top of the photos: “Who will win?” The rapper then added in the caption: “OK LAST ONE FOR TONIIGHT MAYBE”.

In several other posts, the Monster hitmaker slammed Pete by branding him a “d***head” and mocked his Hillary Clinton tattoo before deleting the posts.



He then shared a conversation with a number he claimed was Kim, which read: “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.”

Seemingly having a change of tune about Pete, he responded to Kim’s messages by sharing on his social media: “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete I’m going to handle the situation myself.”

After thanking Kanye for his post regarding violence, another message that Kanye claimed to be from Kim read: “There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be.”



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

“I will always do everything to protect you and our family forever,” the musician replied. “And I listened to you and told everyone to make sure nothing physical happens to Skete.”

