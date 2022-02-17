Julia Fox and Kanye West’s whistle-stop romance is officially over. Taking with it the Birkin bag birthday parties, front row stuntin’ and PDA in front of Madonna that made the relationship both entertaining and chaotic to watch.

In what was the statement equivalent of a shrug and an eye roll, Fox, quickly denounced rumours that she was remotely rattled by the breakup.”Y’all would love if I was soooo upset!” the Uncut Gems actor wrote on Instagram Story earlier this week. Deleting pictures of ‘Ye in the process, Fox’s breakup motive has been to establish herself as a self-proclaimed “#1 Hustler” – whatever that means.

But try as Fox might, the digital footprint from that famed fling will never truly be rid. Naturally, there are countless screen-grabbed social posts which won’t ever be scrubbed from the internet. But then there’s the fact that these two larger-than-life personalities embraced the hardest of “hard launches” for their relationship – going official via a Ye-directed photo shoot and Fox-penned essay in Interview Magazine and seemingly courting the paparazzi at every public outing. Yep, you can’t make this up.

Fox and ‘Ye’s showy relationship gestures are just one example of celebs diverging from the low-key “soft launch”: a slow, gradual introduction of one another onto their social media. Think a glimpse of your new beau on Story, followed by a cryptic hands-holding pic on the grid. Searching for examples? Look no further than hyped couple of the moment Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, who went down the soft-launch route with some bashful hand-holding in public and absolutely zero grid posts.

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike opted to soft launch their relationship Jeff KravitzGetty Images

But the overwhelming mood of the moment seems to be daring to love loudly and boldly. While Fox and Ye aren’t, in hindsight, great examples of a successful hard-launch, there are plenty of other celebs to look to. From Kourtney and Travis Barker’ s bum-grab relationship debut, to Megan Fox and MGK’s show-stopping PDA , to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky wearing coordinated blankets at the MET Gala, there’s been a refreshing IDGAF quality to “new couple alert!” announcements of late.

It’s a wonder whether regular, everyday people are also opting for a similar zero-f—s given approach to sharing online, especially when it comes to dating, hook-ups, situationships or anything else. Is there anything implicitly wrong with hard-launching a relationship on social media, even if it fails?

It’s tricky. In an age where relationships can be commodified on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram with the help of shows such as Love Island, Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle, there is a certain degree of respect given to those who keep their relationship low-key where social media is concerned. Private relationships are often considered more sincere because they are kept sheltered from prying eyes.

Julia Fox and Ye embraced a hard launch for their short-lived relationship Edward BerthelotGetty Images

However, research of 178 heterosexual couples by the Relationships & Technology Lab at Arizona State University challenged this idea and claimed happy couples are more likely to share their love online.

“I think a lot of people are sceptical of what they see on Instagram and have this idea that if a couple seems too happy, it must be ‘fake.”’ said the study’s lead researcher, Professor Liesel Sharabi to PsyPost last year. “We found that couples who appeared happy on Instagram really did have higher quality relationships,” the academic elaborated. “The more we observed couples publicly engaging with the relationship on Instagram, the more satisfied, invested, and committed they told us they were in private.”

As I type, musician Miguel and wife Nazanin announced they have rekindled their marriage after a four month split, by posting a sexy, love-lust photoshoot on Instagram with the caption; “love heals.” By taking their reunion public, the gesture feels meaningful, and indicative of their resumed commitment to each other. Albeit if this gesture was just on Instagram.

Because, whether we like to admit it or not, today our social media profiles — where we share and curate the best parts of lives — can mean a great deal to those who wake and sleep to the digital glow of their Instagram feeds. It would be inauthentic to claim sharing the innermost parts of your relationship online wouldn’t be a big deal. For me it is.

Unlike Fox, I am not entirely comfortable putting my new relationship on blast, especially on social media. My relationship history has seen all the drama and scandal worthy of viral internet fodder but, until recently, I shied away from making it known outside my close friendships. Instead, I preferred soft-launching a new partner with just a shadowy flash of a hand by a steering wheel, or untagged cameos on my Instastories.

Fear of my relationships ending (because they always ended badly), and suffering public embarrassment amongst my peers as a result, made sharing my love-life online unsafe for my ego. Instead, with fleeting, non-committal content that fades from my feed in 24 hours, there’s no shame if the person I once called “the love of my life” makes a quick exit via the backdoor, because, as far as the internet’s concerned… now you see him, now you don’t.

“I am no longer shying away from sharing my new romantic adventure, on- or offline”

Then the pandemic happened. And, like many, I promised myself that if and when we got out of this I would live more, do more and be more fearless in my approach to living and, in particular, finding love. I decided that, if and when I met somebody new, I would be all in.

So far, I’m keeping to my word. In 2021, I jumped into a relationship with both feet, and have been loving this person out loud, PDA and all. I’m learning that my difficult relationship past isn’t something I should be ashamed of, and my relationship future isn’t something to be afraid of. This is something I’m very proud to share.

So, on Insta, slotted in between my carefully curated outfit shots, work achievements and aesthetic interiors, you’ll see a few emphatic tributes to the new big love I’ve taken a chance on.

I’ve officially entered my hard-launch era. I am no longer shying away from sharing my new romantic adventure, on or off line, whatever happens next. As Fox said a few short weeks ago , pre-break-up: “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

