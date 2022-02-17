Try this new feature by participating in the MLB The Show 22 Technical Test beginning February 17

MLB The Show fans – Coach is back (with clones, and friends!) for a series of episodes to share everything you need to know about MLB The Show 22. For now, check out Coach’s return in our first feature announcement following the cover reveal.

Online Co-op Play

Coach is joined by friends, family, and cover star Shohei Ohtani himself to give you the details on online co-op play*. This online feature makes it possible to squad up and play 2v2 or 3v3 with your favorite MLB or MiLB teams in Play Now mode online or with your card collection in Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 22. Team up online with friends, family, or other competitors across any console platform where MLB The Show 22 is available. You can also combine your select Diamond Dynasty cards with your teammates’ collections to field the ultimate team and prove who the kings and queens of the diamond are.

Whether you’re a monster on the mound or the best home run robber in the outfield, lean into your strengths with your online teammates to field the winning team.

MLB The Show 22 Technical Test

Starting February 17 around 10 a.m. PST and lasting through to February 23 at 10 a.m. PST, players 18 or over in U.S. and Canada with an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One internet-connected console can participate in the MLB The Show 22 Technical Test. What is the Technical Test? We want to deliver the best version possible of MLB The Show 22 and to do that we need everyone’s help to stress test the servers, online matchmaking, cross-platform play, online co-op, and more in addition to gathering feedback on gameplay. The best news? No need to sign up, it’s open to everyone eligible**. Download for free on the Xbox Store beginning February 16. Learn more at www.theshow.com/techtest

Feature Premieres

Feature Premieres return to give your fans a deeper dive into what’s new and what’s changed in MLB The Show 22. You can watch episodes on Twitch and YouTube or watch them on-demand at your own convenience as we get closer to launch.

For MLB The Show 22, we have seven Feature Premiere episodes in the works covering new and improved features in MLB The Show 22. We will kick off the festivities Wednesday, February 16 at 3 p.m. PST covering details on Online Co-Op and the Technical Test. Every week thereafter leading up to launch, tune in on Thursdays at 3 p.m. PST to check out the latest feature premiere covering the can’t-miss news you need to know about MLB The Show 22. We will also re-air all the previous episodes as we countdown to Early Access on March 31. Check out our projected schedule below:

February 16 – Online Co-op and Technical Test

March 3 – Gameplay updates: Pitching, Hitting and Fielding

March 10 – Commentary

March 17 – March to October and Presentation Update

March 24 – Road to the Show and Ballplayer

March 31 – Diamond Dynasty, Live Content, and Esports

We could not be more excited for MLB The Show 22 coming out on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! MLB The Show 22 launches April 5, 2022. Get Early Access beginning April 1, 2022 when you pre-order either the Digital Deluxe Edition or MVP Edition.

*Online multiplayer features require internet connection and console-specific online multiplayer subscription.

**Must be 18 years old or over, located in the United States or Canada, and have a valid Xbox Live Account.

