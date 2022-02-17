Treyarch delays Call of Duty: Vanguard Ranked Play beta

Treyarch Studios has announced that it will be delaying the beta for Ranked Play that was expected to launch for Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer on Feb. 17.

Ranked Play update: In retail testing prior to launch, we discovered a stat-breaking issue that only appears in the live environment. As a result, the Beta will not go live tomorrow morning as intended. Resolving this is a top priority, and we’ll have an update on timing ASAP. pic.twitter.com/VjzXe8wnP3 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 17, 2022

Call of Duty fans have long vied for a Ranked playlist in multiplayer, and with the recent launch of Season 2 in Call of Duty: Vanguard, it seemed as though they were finally going to get their wish. Treyarch and Call of Duty League collaborated to create a ranked mode for Vanguard’s multiplayer that followed the official League ruleset.

The beta for Ranked Play was to introduce three new modes: CDL Hardpoint, CDL Search & Destroy, and CDL Control which would limit the types of equipment, killstreaks, and weapons players could access.

Unfortunately, with less than 12 hours until the beta for Ranked Play was expected to go live in Vanguard, Treyarch Studios posted on their official Twitter account that the retail testing of the beta uncovered a stat-breaking issue that had gone undetected prior to cropping up in the game’s live environment. The studio has been forced to delay the launch in order to resolve the bug.

While Treyarch did state that they hope to have an update on when Ranked Play will release “ASAP,” there is currently no timeline on how long of a delay players can expect. Call of Duty: Vanguard has suffered from a myriad of bugs and glitches since its launch in Nov. 2021, with lead developers Sledgehammer Games coming under fire for their lack of communication with regard to potential fixes.