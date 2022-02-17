“It wasn’t just reading lines in a room…”
You may have heard that Robert Pattinson will be playing the latest version of Bruce Wayne in the highly anticipated upcoming film The Batman.
And you may have also heard that Zoë Kravitz will be starring opposite him, taking on the iconic role of Catwoman — aka Selina Kyle.
“The chemistry read was really intense,” she said. “Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP [Director of Photography] there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn’t just reading lines in a room. So it was intimidating, to say the least.”
Zoë’s screen test was also apparently the first time that Rob had ever said lines from the script, and was hella nervous.
“The camera’s not even on me, it’s on the back of my head, and I’m literally having this major panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who’s trying to get the part.”
That instant connection apparently also carried over into filming the movie as well.
“There could be a lot going on in a scene, but if I was able to connect with Rob and look into his eyes, it would immediately bring me into the moment,” Zoë said. “I saw a look in his eye that I hadn’t seen before. Seeing something new and very vulnerable, as well, was really beautiful.”