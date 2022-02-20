“We went on lovely dates, but two months later I was pregnant.”
1.
According to John Mulaney, he and Olivia Munn first got together in the spring of 2021. They reportedly welcomed their first child, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, in late November.
2.
It appears that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were together for just a number of weeks in 2017 before Kylie became pregnant with their daughter, Stormi. After a split, the two are now back together and recently welcomed their second child.
3.
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise announced that they were expecting a child only a few months after they first started dating in 2005 — perhaps unsurprising, given that they got engaged after just two months. Katie filed for divorce in 2012.
4.
Kate Hudson found out that she was pregnant with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy’s child after two months of dating — previously saying, “It was all very old-fashioned and proper and we went on lovely dates, but two months later I was pregnant.”
6.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna got engaged after 10 weeks together, and announced that they were expecting a child a month following that. They dated on and off for about a year.
7.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were first linked back in 2015, but split in 2018 — until the two got back together in 2020. It was just a few months after they rekindled their relationship that Gigi confirmed that she was pregnant. The couple reportedly split last year after a dispute with Zayn and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda.
8.
Hilary Duff and her now-husband Matthew Koma originally split in 2017 after a few months together, but reconciled in October. In June the following year, she announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.
9.
Although it’s not super clear when Adele first started dating her ex-husband Simon Konecki, she confirmed the relationship in January 2012 and reportedly gave birth to a baby boy in October of that year. The two married in 2018 and announced their split the following year.
10.
Catfish host Nev Schulman and now-wife Laura Perlongo had only been dating long-distance for seven months when Laura found out she was pregnant. The two now have three kids together.
11.
M.I.A gave birth to her son with her now ex-fiancé Benjamin Bronfman a year after meeting him — and even performed at the Grammys on her due date.
12.
Finally, Britney Spears and Kevin Federline welcomed their first child in 2005, a few days before their first wedding anniversary. The couple wed less than three months after they first started dating, and filed for divorce in late 2006.