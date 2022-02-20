WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), and Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) introduced a bipartisan resolution celebrating the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Yellowstone National Park. The resolution would designate March 1, 2022 as Yellowstone National Park Day.

The resolution is also cosponsored by Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Jim Risch (R-ID), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Angus King (I-ME), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Jon Tester (D-MT), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mike Braun (R-IN), and Mike Rounds (R-SD).

“Yellowstone National Park is enjoyed by people from all across the world. It offers incredible outdoor recreation in Wyoming and iconic natural wonders like Old Faithful,” said Barrasso. “Our bipartisan resolution is a tribute to the natural beauty, cultural history, and wildlife that has made Yellowstone internationally famous. I am proud to join Senator Lummis in honoring the world’s first national park on its 150th anniversary.”

“Yellowstone National Park is national treasure, and I’m so proud to represent its home state. It is exciting to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the opening of Yellowstone, the first national park. Over the past few years, millions of Americans have experienced the beauty of the park, and I hope in the years to come, many more have the opportunity to visit,” said Lummis.

Read the text of the Yellowstone National Park Day resolution here.

