The franchise shared a video on its Twitter handle in which the virtual versions of captain Hardik Pandya, young batter Shubman Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra unveiled the logo.

Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Titans said: “Cricket is a game of infinite possibilities and taking forward the spirit of the game, we are thrilled to announce Gujarat Titans entry into The Metaverse as we are all set to reveal our team logo. We are confident that the Gujarat Titans logo launch and The Titans Dugout in The Metaverse will provide an immersive and engaging experience for our fans. We strongly believe that this will not only give our fans an exciting experience but also will be a unique way for our fans to interact and engage with the team.”

The Ahmedabad-based franchise drafted in India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan and promising India opener Shubman Gill ahead of the auction.

The Gujarat side ended the two-day auction with a squad strength of 23 players, which included 15 Indians and 8 overseas players.

The Titans had ended day 1 of the mega auction with a total of ten players in their ranks. On the second day, the Gujarat side added another ten players to the side making it a 23-squad side.

Titans bolstered their squad with the addition of Mohammed Shami. Along with Shami, the Titans also picked up Lockie Ferguson making their bowling unit a strong one.

The addition of Jason Roy and Shubman Gill will bring depth to their batting. Furthermore, they spent big on Rahul Tewatia. Their other picks included the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Vijay Shankar, David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha.