It became clear that something was wrong with the agent during an undercover operation which took place in a boxing ring.

After taking a huge beating, the referee gave Torres an opportunity to tap out before things got worse, during which he spoke to Timothy McGee (Sean Murray).

McGee asked Torres what he was doing and stated it looked like he was trying to get himself killed, to which he responded: “Yeah? So? Who’s left to care?”

It was evident, both Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) and Eleanor Bishop’s (Emily Wickersham) departure had taken a major toll on him and he felt as though he had nobody in his corner.

With the actor’s performance leaving Dietzen emotional, it’s likely the mounting pressure could’ve left Torres to have a breakdown.

NCIS returns to CBS on Monday, February 28.