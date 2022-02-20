The Japanese Esports Team At The Centre Of The "Short Men" Controversy Just Had To Kick Another Player For Homophobia

Cyclops Athlete Gaming has found itself in the news for days now, and definitely not for reasons it would have wanted. One of its Tekken players, Tanukana, went viral earlier in the week, after a clip surfaced of her saying that short men “don’t have human rights”. By the time most of us in the west were reporting on it, she had already been let go, so the team was probably hoping that was the end of it. Not at all.

Yet another player has been kicked from the team, due to repeated instances of homophobia. Kbaton, the team’s now ex-Call of duty manager, was let go on Friday, after a long history of using homophobic slurs came to light. This comes after Tanukana was also accused of making homophobic comments, something which Cyclops now appears to be trying to combat.

As spotted by Kotaku, local reports state that Kbaton was using homophobic language on a “daily” basis, and has also been seen to use ableist slurs directed at individuals with mental disabilities. This came to light after Tanukana was fired, with many questioning why Kbaton was still on the team. As of this Friday, however, he no longer is, and has had his profile removed from the official website.

This behaviour doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident. As documented in this blog, another player, Ayagator, has been found to have made discriminatory remarks about Korean and Chinese people in the past. Ayagator still seems to be part of the team judging from his Twitter, and is hiding replies that mention his previous comments. It seems that the team is sticking by him because the incidents took place before he signed on with them. It remains to be seen if they reconsider this position in the wake of renewed controversy.

Many have been criticizing Cyclops Athlete Gaming for not acting sooner. After Tanukana was let go, it became clear that her comments about short men were just the tip of the iceberg, as she also went on rants about people with small breasts, and those who are out of work or on a low income. Tanukana has stepped away from social media since these comments came to light.

