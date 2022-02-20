Fans of “The Twilight Saga” may recognize Tanaya Beatty in her first film credit: Beatty played Jacob’s sister Rachel who is seen fleetingly in “Breaking Dawn Part I.” Since then, the actor has gone on to have more lucrative roles.

She appeared in two episodes of the CW sci-fi dystopian drama “The 100” as Mel, one of the survivors who crashed in the Ark. Bellamy, Finn, and Murphy rescue Mel from where she is stranded on the side of a mountain, hauling her up to safety. They return her, safe and sound, to their people’s camp.

However, her more prolific roles came later, in the series “The Night Shift.” Beatty appeared in 23 episodes of the 2014 show as Dr. Shannon Rivera. The series depicted a group of army veterans who go to work at a hospital in San Antonio. Dr. Rivera is a graduate who is headstrong, and she is chosen to work at San Antonio Memorial Hospital. The series ended in 2017, leaving her available to appear in films “Hostiles” and “God’s Country.”

Now that Avery’s back on “Yellowstone,” it will be interesting to see where the character — and the performer — goes next.