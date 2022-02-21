One of Bruce Wayne’s primary jobs as Batman is that of a father. Bruce has taken in orphaned and abandoned children to shelter and train to become another protector of Gotham City. This group has become colloquially known as the Batman Family (though there was also a team called the Gotham Knights for a time).

Things have never been simple between Bruce and his adopted kids. That’s to be expected for costumed crimefighters, but it’s also a consequence of the trauma that they’ve all faced even before meeting Batman. Their relationships have taken some unexpected turns over the years, and it’s always changed the nature of the relationship between Bruce and his kids.

7 There’s Actually A Difference Between Being A Ward And Formal Adoption

One of the main things in contention about Batman and his children is how many have been formally adopted. This is complicated somewhat by the difference between full adoption and being adopted as a ward, as there is actually a difference between the two. Dick Grayson, for much of his early existence, was frequently referred to as a ward as opposed to Bruce Wayne’s son.

Being a ward is somewhere between being fully adopted and being a foster child. A ward is still considered a permanent resident of their guardian’s home, but they won’t take the family name. Beyond that, a guardian is still legally the ward’s parent in almost all other aspects.

6 There Have Been Two Near-Dissolutions Of The Batman Family

There have been two times, both in recent years, that the Batman Family has almost been split apart completely. Death of the Family by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo saw the Joker exposing many of Batman’s secrets to the rest of the family, and Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Robin, Red Hood, and Robin abandoned Batman for a time to cope.

The fall of the Gotham Knights in Detective Comics by James Tynion IV and Eddy Barrows almost caused much of the family to fall apart after Batwoman seemingly killed Clayface. Red Robin and Spoiler did leave Batman for a time, Batman told Batwoman to leave, Azrael and Batwing went back to their own business, and Orphan was left in a sort of limbo. As of right now, the family is in fairly good shape. The one-two-punch of Joker War and Fear State have left the family reeling, but they still seem to get along for the most part.





5 He’s Experienced Six Child Deaths In The Family

Unfortunately, Batman has experienced the death of a child sidekick (or former child sidekick) five times. The first and most famous was the death of Jason Todd at the hands of the Joker. The next was the apparent death of Stephanie Brown during the “War Games” event that saw the Batman Family trying to bring down the entire Gotham criminal underworld. However, this was actually a ruse put together by Stephanie and Dr. Leslie Thompkins.

Damian Wayne being killed by the Heretic was the next, and it took Batman facing down Darkseid himself to bring Damian back to life. Nightwing’s first “death” and unmasking was shortly after at the hands of the Crime Syndicate, but Batman resuscitated Dick. However, Nightwing had to stay dead, with Dick going underground to infiltrate the Spyral organization. Next came the death of Tim Drake, but he was actually plucked from time by the mysterious Mr. Oz. More recently came the second “death” of Nightwing after being shot in the head by the KGBeast. This caused Nightwing to lose his memories of the Batman Family and become a cab driver called “Ric” Grayson. He has since regained his memories.





4 Tim Drake Is The Only One Other Than Damian To Take The “Wayne” Name

Tim Drake was the only member of the Batman family to ever consider and even briefly adopt the Wayne family name (outside of Damian, who is actually Bruce’s biological son). This was after Tim’s father was killed by Captain Boomerang, and Bruce offered to formally adopt him.

It took Tim a year before he accepted Bruce’s offer of adoption. He tried out the name “Tim Wayne” for a while, but he decided to keep Drake instead.





3 Things Haven’t Always Been So Rough With Jason Todd

The Red Hood’s brutal methods and antagonistic view on Batman’s tactics have put Jason Todd and Bruce Wayne at odds. The Under the Red Hood story by Judd Winick, Doug Mahnke, Shane Davis, Eric Battle, and Paul Lee also reframed Jason’s time as Robin as more chaotic and ill-fitting than it originally was (though fans famously did not like Jason Todd as Robin at the time).

However, Red Hood has begun using less-lethal methods, and things have mostly smoothed out between him and Batman. Bruce even paid Jason a visit after the death of Arsenal to help comfort his adopted son.





2 Batman Has Had 10 Children (Give Or Take) Work Under Him

Batman does seem to collect child sidekicks like Pokémon. Perhaps this is his way of coping with being orphaned, or it’s just the natural end result of a character having their story told in different forms for over 80 years.

In any case, in order, there was Dick Grayson aka Robin and Nightwing, Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl and Oracle, Jason Todd aka Robin and Red Hood, Tim Drake aka Robin, Red Robin, and Drake, Cassandra Cain aka Orphan and Batgirl, Stephanie Brown aka Spoiler and Batgirl, Damian Wayne aka Robin, Harper Row aka Bluebird, Duke Thomas aka Robin and Signal, and Bao Pham aka Clownhunter (though things are extremely complicated there). There is also Luke Fox aka Batwing, but it’s unclear how old he really is, and he largely works apart from Batman.





1 Exactly Who Bruce Has Formally Adopted Is A Little Complicated

The question of formal adoption and ward adoption is fairly contested across the internet, and it doesn’t help that there are over 80 years of continuity to skim through with different titles like Batman, Detective Comics, Batman and Robin, Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight, Batman: The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Returns, Batman Incorporated, Robin, Red Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and the Outlaws, Batman and the Signal, We Are Robin, All-Star Batman, and so much more. Worse yet, some of these aren’t even properly canon in the mainstream DC continuity.

Damian Wayne, Tim Drake, and Jason Todd are the ones that most people believe have been fully adopted. There is some contention over Dick Grayson, though it looks like it was retconned so that Batman fully adopted him as a son. It looks like he adopted Cassandra Cain as well. Stephanie never wanted to be adopted, and Barbara Gordon’s father is still kicking so there’s no need there. Harper Row insists on living on her own as well. It’s a little unclear if Batman adopted Duke Thomas, but, given that Duke’s parents were killed, it does look like Duke at the very least lived at Wayne Manor before Bruce lost his money.

