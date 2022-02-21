Looking for a good deal on a Sonos speaker? Here’s what you need to know

Sonos is one of the most popular smart audio brands on the market. These clever speakers let you wirelessly beam lossless audio around your home from the biggest streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music HD, TiDAL, YouTube Music and more, as well as radio stations, playlists curated by the experts at Sonos, vinyl, or music from a local hard-drive. You can add up to a maximum of 32 Sonos speakers, each playing different albums or sources in different rooms, or syncronised throughout the house. You can also adjust the volume of each of the speakers individually or at the same time… something that’s no longer possible on Google Home speakers, following a successful lawsuit brought by Sonos. If you want to upgrade your movie nights, you can also add a Sonos Beam 2 or Sonos Arc to your set-up and transform some of the wireless speakers in your house into a surround sound system too. There’s an optional subwoofer for a full 5.1 setup. Sonos also works with AirPlay 2, so iPhone and iPad owners will be able to stream audio with a tap (and even group Sonos speakers with other AirPlay 2-enabled speakers from other brands, such as Bose). Deals on Sonos speakers can be few and far between (last year, the US firm only slashed £20 from the Sonos Roam as its only Black Friday discount, for example) so you need to act fast whenever a great deal arises. Fortunately, there is a clever way to secure discounted Sonos kit all year round – and that’s by visiting Sonos’ official refurbished store. These speakers have all been revived by the technicians at Sonos and arrive in the same packaging, cables and documentation as brand-new speakers. From the outside, you cannot tell the difference between the refurbished models and those bought brand-new from the store. According to Sonos, its certified refurbished products “are thoroughly tested to ensure standard Sonos quality”. They even ship with an identical one year warranty as the brand-new models. If you’re looking to save money, there’s really no better option…

While refurbished products direct from Sonos will be serviced by the same engineers that work on the brand-new, boxed speakers, the same cannot be said of refurbished speakers bought from other third-party websites – so be careful when buying refurbished from other stores, especially on second-hand websites like ebay. Unfortunately, since these speakers are refurbished, they’re not always in stock – so while it’s a good place to start your search, it shouldn’t be the only place that you look. Especially if you’re shopping with a tight deadline, like a birthday or Christmas breathing down your neck. But the real difference between the refurbished speakers and the box-fresh options from Sonos …is the price. While a new Sonos One SL from Sonos will set you back £179, the same speaker can be bought as certified refurbished for just £129. That’s a £50 saving. Even during Black Friday sales in previous (more fruitful) years, Sonos only reduced the price of its Sonos One speakers down by £40. So you’re getting a better deal than its Black Friday discounts – and no worries about the limited stock as everyone rushes to order on the same day.

When bought refurbished from Sonos, the Sonos Move drops from £399 to £289 and the Sonos Beam (first generation) costs £289 compared to £449 for a brand-new, second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar. There’s also £100 off the price of the all-singing, all-dancing Sonos Arc too. Of course, if you’re desperate for the best deals on new speakers, we’ll share any surprise price crunches below. Prices fluctuate all of the time, so please check back on a regular basis to find the latest discounts… Best Sonos Speaker Deals

What Is Sonos? Sonos was founded in the United States back in 2002 with a simple mission – to untether your audio from a single room and endless pesky cables. Long before the arrival of streaming services and technology like Apple AirPlay, Sonos required its own dedicated wireless network to link up to 32 speakers around your home. That’s all changed, with the latest speakers connecting to your existing Wi-Fi system and allowing anyone connected to that network to queue up a song from their personal library, switch to a different radio station, adjust the volume, or add an extra room into the mix. By relying on Wi-Fi instead of Bluetooth, you don’t need to worry about the signal detonating as you walk into another room, or step outside into the garden. Streaming music over Wi-Fi is also lossless, so you’ll be able to beam CD-quality audio to every room in your house without a cable in sight. That’s something that’s just not possible with Bluetooth and other older wireless technologies.

Why Choose Sonos? A lot has changed since 2002 and Sonos isn’t the only company trying to revolutionise home audio. Some of the biggest technology companies, including Google and Amazon have added a number of the same features into their popular range of AI assistant-controlled smart speaker, Google Nest and Amazon Echo, respectively. Apple makes its AirPlay 2 standard available to a wide range of manufacturers, including Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Marshall, and Roku to name a few, which allows iPhone, iPad and Mac owners to send lossless audio with a few taps – no need to dig into the settings menu, no need to pair with a new device and exchange a four-digit code… But while the competition is fierce, Sonos remains a hugely popular option thanks to its incredible ease-of-use, design and sound quality. Since it’s such a popular brand, there is a thriving ecosystem of third-party stands, accessories, wall-mounts and much more that you simply won’t find with other options.

The breadth of the line-up from Sonos is also another advantage. As you can start with a single speaker – a Sonos One, for example – before deciding to upgrade the speaker system with your telly, or add a portable Sonos Roam ready for BBQs in the garden in the summer, the list goes on. And since Sonos doesn’t have a horse in the race, unlike Apple, Google and Amazon, it supports pretty much all streaming services and voice-activated AI assistants, including Alexa and Google Assistant. That way, even if you switch from an iPhone to an Android phone, or from Apple Music to TiDAL, in the future – your home audio system will continue to work just as well as it always has. That’s certainly not the case for anyone who has deeply invested in HomePod and HomePod mini speakers at home.

Is Sonos Doing Black Friday? Sonos hasn’t confirmed whether it’ll be taking part in the Black Friday sales in 2022, however, there’s no reason to believe that it won’t offer discounts during the blockbuster sales event later this year. Sonos has taken part in Black Friday for years, with £20 off its latest speaker – the Sonos Roam – the primary deal available from its online store in 2021. There’s no indication of what the smart audio brand will pick as its flagship deal in 2022, but as soon as we know, we’ll share the details. Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 this year, so there’s a long wait if you’re holding out for the online sales bonanza to buy your new Sonos speaker. If you can wait, it’s possible that Sonos will offer a ludicrous discount not seen at any other point in the year. However, that seems unlikely. In past years, while there have been brilliant deals available from Sonos, none have been lower than the refurbished speakers sold all-year on its official store. For those who don’t want to buy a refurbished model, the Black Friday deals come close to the low prices – so can be a great option. But those who aren’t bothered, it might not be worth waiting months and months for Black Friday to come around.

What Is The Least Expensive Sonos Speaker? If you’re looking for the most affordable Sonos speaker, you should check out the collaboration between the smart audio brand and flatpack furniture maestros IKEA. Sold under the Symfonisk brand name, these speakers include the same smarts found across Sonos’ entire range of speakers but are designed to blend into the background in your home. Symfonisk includes speakers that look like table lamps, slim speakers designed to fit between books on a bookshelf, and picture frames that can be affixed to the wall. These speakers can be paired with existing Sonos kit in your home, including Sonos One and Sonos Five, for example. You can even use the IKEA Symfonisk picture frames or table lamps to build a 5.0 or 5.1 surround sound system when paired with the likes of the Sonos Beam 2, Sonos Arc, and Sonos Sub. Whether you’re looking for an affordable way to start your Sonos whole-home system, or want to build-out an existing set-up without spending a fortune, it’s well worth checking out the Sonos x IKEA collaboration.

Are Sonos Speakers Better Than Bose? Well, that’s a matter of opinion. There’s no doubt that, when it comes to connected audio systems, Sonos has the jump on Bose. Sonos has worked hard to develop a wireless audio system since it was founded back in August 2002. In the last 20 years, it has pioneered a number of features that we now take for granted – such as the ability to adjust the volume of multiple speakers playing the same audio with a single volume slider. Following a successful lawsuit filed by Sonos, Google has been forced to remove similar functionality from its rival Google Home speakers – forcing users to adjust the volume of each speaker individually (or recall the name of each speaker to ask hands-free Google Assistant to do it for you). Sonos supports a mind-boggling number of music, podcast and radio services. There are over 125 services available in the Sonos app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Android and more. So whether you subscribe to Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, Deezer, or TiDAL, you’ll be able to listen across all of your Sonos speakers. If you decide to switch to a new streaming service, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to use your new subscription with Sonos products.

In comparison, Bose Music app only supports Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, and TuneIn. As such, there’s much less wiggle room if you want to switch to a different streaming service. But while Sonos might have the advantage when it comes to clever software features and support a broad range of services …Bose, which was established in Massachusetts some 38 years before Sonos, has more experience when it comes to audio performance. Bose also includes Bluetooth support in many of its products as an option for those who want to play audio wirelessly, which is handy for those who don’t have an AirPlay-enabled device or don’t fancy downloading the dedicated Sonos app to play to its speakers. Like Sonos, Bose offers a number of different options, including soundbars, surround sound systems, and portable speakers that can all be linked together for a seamless whole-home system. Better yet, if you own an Apple-branded device, including iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can use AirPlay 2 to play songs and podcasts across wireless speakers from different brands, including Bose and Sonos. So, if you already own a Bose-branded soundbar, you don’t need to worry about buying every other wireless speaker from the same brand. If there’s a good deal on a Sonos One, feel free to buy it.

