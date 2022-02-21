“It’s only if you know with sufficient detail what kind of olive oil you’re dealing with, that you can then carry out a risk assessment about whether it’s likely to be consumed in NI, or whether it will have another purpose.”

Responding to criticism of their remarks later, the official added: “Olive oil is an example.

“Sugar could be another example, oranges, children’s toys, whatever the issue is. Does the EU know what goods are coming into the single market?”

“Says it’s about data: does the EU believe that the UK is ready to give enough information on goods moving from GB [to] NI for the EU to be confident about whether the goods are about to stay in NI so they get one treatment or going to go further into the internal market in which they get a different kind of treatment?