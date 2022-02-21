Prince Harry, 37, hit it off with former British Special Forces soldier Dean Scott in 2007 when they were partnered together in a Forward Air Controllers’ training course. The Duke of Sussex stayed in touch with Dean and have worked together for more charities since. But now Dean is hosting SAS Australia, it could see Harry getting back to his military roots with a special cameo.

Dean told Woman’s Day: “We hit it off straight away.

“I think the relationship grew strong from there because I just treated him like another soldier.

“There was no preferential treatment and he was the most comfortable in that environment as well. It was one of the times that he would be just a normal civilian, and he loved that.”

Asked how Harry would find being a contestant on the show, Dean added: “I think he’d be fine.

