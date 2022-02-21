[PRESS RELEASE – Please Read Disclaimer]

Shadow Killers, together with Duke University MBA Blockchain Club, and the Silicon Valley Crypto Club, will be co-hosting an online event on YouTube called The Future of Web3.0 & the Metaverse.

The overall round table will consist of Professor Eric Maskin – a Nobel Laureate in Economics in 2007, Ms. Rayhaneh Sharif-Asdkary, who is a managing director at Grayscale Investments, Mr. William Purpura, Chairman of COMEX Governors Committee, Ms. Shuo Chen, General Partner at IOVC.

The entire event aims to focus on the future of the growing Web3.0 movement as well as the metaverse – arguably the hottest topic within the cryptocurrency field over the past few months. The metaverse became a particularly discussed concept after Facebook decided to rebrand its company name to Meta in a bid to make serious efforts in the field. This also saw other major tech companies follow suit, pushing native crypto projects like Decentraland and The Sandbox to the forefront.

Speakers will be sharing their insights that are shaped by serious experience on said frontiers. This presents a learning opportunity as well as a chance to see how these thought leaders approach this new wave of technology advancement intellectually.

The entire live event can be watched online on YouTube here.

About Shadow Killers

Shadow Killers brings forward a blockchain-based online multiplayer game built on the concept of the metaverse. It’s inspired by the traditional story of matchstick men and it aims to transform the way users interact with the growing trend of online gaming.

