Shareholder Activism Or Divestment? The Massachusetts Pension Fund Chooses Activism
The Boston Globe reported yesterday that the
Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board approved
investment guidelines that would have the Board vote against
directors of companies in which the Board invests where the company
does not have a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by
2050.
As the Globe notes, there is something of a debate among climate
activists whether it is better to support divestment or the kind of
activism represented by the Board’s action yesterday. In
that context, the Globe noted Engine No. 1’s success last year
in challenging Exxon directors.
I think that the answer lies in the Exxon vote. If climate
activists successfully pressure investors to divest, who’s
going to be left running companies such as Exxon?
I say, stay in the game. If climate concerns can win in
corporate board rooms, who knows what can happen?
