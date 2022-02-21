Shareholder Activism Or Divestment? The Massachusetts Pension Fund Chooses Activism

The Boston Globe reported yesterday that the

Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board approved

investment guidelines that would have the Board vote against

directors of companies in which the Board invests where the company

does not have a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by

2050.

As the Globe notes, there is something of a debate among climate

activists whether it is better to support divestment or the kind of

activism represented by the Board’s action yesterday. In

that context, the Globe noted Engine No. 1’s success last year

in challenging Exxon directors.

I think that the answer lies in the Exxon vote. If climate

activists successfully pressure investors to divest, who’s

going to be left running companies such as Exxon?

I say, stay in the game. If climate concerns can win in

corporate board rooms, who knows what can happen?

