Listen, I want to believe y’all, but…Andrew Garfield.
Fans have wasted no time trying to decode every frame of the official trailer’s two minute and sixteen second runtime, mostly trying to spot as many ~familiar faces~ as they can.
You see, for the uninitiated among us, after Spider-Man and Doctor Strange busted the Multiverse wide open in the box office juggernaut Spider-Man: No Way Home, it led to many, many cameos — I mean, characters — popping up in the MCU who otherwise wouldn’t have a place there.
And two of the biggest rumored cameos for Multiverse of Madness involve some of our favorite mutants: Sir Patrick Stewart‘s Professor X and Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool.
Fans even thought they’d already managed to confirm Professor X for the film after the trailer’s release, believing they’d heard Patrick’s iconic voice in the trailer stating, “We should tell him the truth.“
HOWEVER, we may need to put a pin in that. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Patrick came right out and denied any involvement in the upcoming film — in a delightfully coy and on-brand way.
“You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago,” he said after a question about the trailer. “So, I can’t be held responsible for that.”
Professor X aside, another Marvel character fans predicted may make his official debut the the MCU via Multiverse of Madness was Deadpool. Heck, some fans even went so far as to straight-up claim he was right there on the official poster:
But, like Patrick, Ryan has also gone on record and outright said that his beloved merc with a mouth will NOT be appearing in the film — like, he was less coy and pretty vehemently denied it, TBH.
“I’m really not in the movie,” he insisted in a recent interview with Variety. “I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.”