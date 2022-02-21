'The Endgame' makes the right moves in its cop-criminal chess match

Like “The Blacklist” (which has lingered past its expiration date), the series opens with Baccarin’s Elena Federova, an international arms trafficker with just a tuch of a Natasha Fatale accent and plenty of gleaming menace in her eyes, taken into custody by the FBI. But it’s quickly demonstrated that she’s playing a much bigger game and several steps ahead of them, with her operatives hitting seven banks around New York City, toward what end remains to be determined.

“You’ve messed with the wrong woman,” Elena informs her captors, later warning them, “Don’t poke the tiger with a short stick.”

Although the big brass are predictably clueless, one agent, Val Turner (“First Wives Club’s” Ryan Michelle Bathé), has a history with Federova, recognizing the scope of the plot. Yet she comes with baggage in the form of her disgraced husband, while clearly representing the only person on the other side of the chessboard that the criminal mastermind respects.

Unlike “Blacklist” and indeed many network crime dramas, “Endgame” proceeds on a densely serialized path, laying out not only this elaborate plot but flashbacks involving Elena’s upbringing and marriage to Sergey (“The Americans'” Costa Ronin), a structure that does provide some hope of teasing this out for a while.