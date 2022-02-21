While self-isolating, the Queen will also have ample time to indulge two of her favourite hobbies as well.

The Queen is famously a racing enthusiast, and she will likely be keeping up to date with all the latest equine news by studying the Racing Post.

On Sunday, the Queen’s horse Kincardine won the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Maiden Hurdle at Newbury, a win which undoubtedly provided a moment of light for the Queen while she recovers.

The Queen’s love for her canine companions – her beloved pet dorgis (a dachshund and corgi crossbreed) and corgis – is also well-documented.