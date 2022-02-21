Sponsored Video

Felix Cavaliere performs at Alice Cooper's 19th Annual Christmas Pudding Fundraiser and Concert at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix to raise money for Solid Rock Teen Centers on Dec. 4, 2021.

As a co-founding member of rock outfit The Rascals, Felix Cavaliere wanted to create change with his music. 

He sang his way into rock ‘n’ roll history with essential 1960s tunes from “It’s A Beautiful Morning” to “Good Lovin'” and “People Got To Be Free,” following at least one rule along the way — the golden rule. 

“We come from an era where we were really trying to change things,” Cavaliere told The Tennessean, adding: “Treat others like you want to be treated,”  We used to write songs and write music that reflected that ideology.” 

This week, Middle Tennessee State University celebrates Cavaliere for nearly six-decades of golden-ruled truth-telling by presenting him with the Free Speech In Music Award, an honor offered by the university’s Free Speech Center alongside the Center for Popular Music and College of Media and Entertainment. 

