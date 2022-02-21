



UK firm Satellite Vu has signed a deal with SpaceX to launch the world’s highest resolution thermal imaging satellite in early 2023. The company will be a part of a rideshare launch on one of SpaceX’s Transporter missions aboard Falcon 9, which has proven to be the most reliable rocket to launch satellites into orbit in recent years. The mission will launch the first of Satellite Vu’s seven UK built satellites into a low earth orbit.

The company has already received £15million to fund the deal, two grants from the UK Space Agency and a third grant from the European Space Agency (ESA). Anthony Baker, Founder and CEO of Satellite Vu, said: “We are delighted to have agreed to launch with SpaceX which will see the first of our innovative satellites launched into space. “It is a really exciting time for the UK space sector and our satellites will make a real difference to the fight against climate change. “The world is struggling to lower their carbon emissions in order to meet climate targets, but through the data provided by these satellites, governments and businesses will be able to monitor their energy wastage and take action in order to make a tangible impact as we drive towards our collective climate goals.”

The satellites can collect thermal data, both day and night, of the built and natural environment at any location on the planet. Once the full constellation is launched, it will have the ability to measure the heat signature of any building multiple times a day, enabling Satellite Vu to provide near real-time insight into wasteful energy consumption. Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL) is building the satellites which have been designed with a high resolution 3.5m resolution mid-wave infrared imager with video capability and a sensitivity of less than 2C. The satellite video generation capability adds unique advantages over traditional imagery. It will allow for the detection of highly dynamic features and the building of 3D profiles, useful for a range of applications such as alleviating the effect of heat islands in inner cities, monitoring the pollution of waterways from industrial processes and reducing the heating costs for buildings.

James Bruegger, Chief Investment Officer, Seraphim Space added: “Our investment into Satellite Vu will enable the company to expand at scale, increasing the number of thermal infrared satellites to help them collect the highest resolution thermal data, both day and night, at any location on the planet. “Satellite Vu is a central protagonist in the Space sector’s quest to help solve some of our world’s most pressing challenges, providing near real-time insights on building heat loss and data on energy optimisation investments, which will play an integral role in addressing pressing climate change issues such as disaster relief, natural habitat destruction and energy usage.” The company hopes to make money by selling its data to organisations that are looking for ways to cut power bills as the pressure increases on nations to cut their carbon emissions. Last year, on the eve of the UK hosting COP26 in Glasgow, Johnson described tackling climate change as the country’s “number one international priority”

He also published a net-zero strategy and told other countries at the UN General Assembly to “grow up” when it comes to global warming. Last year, acknowledging his past climate scepticism, Johnson told journalists that he had now changed his mind, largely due to a scientific briefing he received shortly after becoming Prime Minister in 2019. The Sunday Times later reported that this briefing had been given by Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific advisor, and, according to one of the prime minister’s close allies, it “had a huge impact”.









