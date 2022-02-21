



Used cars have shot up in value across the board by 30 percent in only a year as supply chain issues and a shortage of computer chips continue to hamper the car industry. Now as reported by the Guardian, one in five secondhand cars are actually more expensive than their new counterparts.

Average prices on Auto Trader are up some £4,200 on average in the last six months alone. Sales of more practical cars such as SUVs and MPVs are doubling in some instances. The inability of car manufacturers to supply cars any faster than the end of this year due to semiconductor shortages and plant closures have people buying ‘nearly new’ instead. Among those selling above their brand-new equivalents are models of the Toyota RAV4 and the Volkswagen Tiguan. READ MORE: Drivers warned of fines and vehicle damage from fuel saving technique

Rather than face year-long waiting lists, consumers are heading to the used market in droves, and now the average price of a car for sale on Auto Trader stands at more than £20,000. That amount has increased for a staggering 93 consecutive weeks. Ian Plummer, Auto Trader’s commercial director, said: “In terms of new cars, we estimate that probably about a million and a half cars fewer were sold in the two years of 2020 and 2021. “I think the market will still be half a million or so shorter than it would ordinarily be this year.” DON’T MISS

But Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said there was cause to look forward, mainly because of electric vehicles. He said: “2021 was another incredibly difficult year for UK car manufacturing – one of the worst since the Second World War, which lays bare the exposure of the sector to structural and, especially, Covid-related impacts. “Despite this miserable year, there is optimism. “With Brexit uncertainty largely overcome, investments have been unleashed, most of which will help transform the sector to its zero-emission future.”





