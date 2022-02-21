During this time, Kayce saw a number of visions including him cheating on his wife, his deceased brother before a nightmare which triggered his memories as a Navy SEAL.

As the quest continued, he received a promising vision of a wolf who appeared as a woman.

She led him to a cliff, where she gave him the choice of two paths to choose from, which gave him his spiritual awakening and he finally understood his purpose in life.

Thankfully, viewers will be able to see how the vision quest will affect Kayce as Yellowstone was renewed for a fifth season.

Yellowstone seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Paramount Network.