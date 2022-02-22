The petitions circulated by the Women’s Loyal National League were originally meant to be signed by women only, but the group later decided to accept men’s signatures, too. On the Broome County petition, you can see a scrap of paper was pasted over the start of the word “women,” turning it to “men.” A handwritten “and women” was then inserted, changing the petition to read “the undersigned men and women.”
Processing…
Success! You're on the list.
Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.