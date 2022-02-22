Air Supply. Photo courtesy Stiefel Theatre”/> Air Supply. Photo courtesy Stiefel Theatre

By SALINA POST

Air Supply is coming to the Stiefel Theatre in May.

Jane Gates, Stiefel executive director, announced this morning that Air Supply is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. May 6 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue.

Tickets start at $65 and go on sale at noon Friday. The Stiefel box office is open for walk-up sales from noon-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You also can purchase tickets on the Stiefel website or by calling the Stiefel at 785-827-1998.

Please check the Stiefel website for the latest COVID-19 policies.

Performer information as provided by the Stiefel Theatre

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met on May 12, 1975, the first day of rehearsals for Jesus Christ Superstar in Sydney, Australia. They became instant friends with their common love for The Beatles and, of course, singing.

After the shows’ performances at 10:30, they would play pizza parlors, coffee bars and night clubs with just one guitar and two voices. They quickly gained a reputation for great harmonies and for original songs that Graham was constantly writing. They made a demo on a cassette of two songs, Love and Other Bruises and If You Knew Me and took it to every record company in Sydney. Everyone turned it down but one — CBS Records — who admired their unique style.

They made a single in one afternoon and it shot to number one on the national charts. Air Supply was born! That same year, they opened for Rod Stewart across Australia and then throughout the U.S. and Canada, playing all of the famous huge venues before Stewart would take the stage. They found new fans, but did not break the U.S. market.

Back in Australia, they had to start again and made a record called Life Support. On this record were some treasures of songs, including Lost in Love which went Top 10 in Australia and somehow found its way to music industry executive Clive Davis in New York.

Davis immediately signed Air Supply to Arista Records and in 1980, Lost in Love became the fastest selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. Now Air Supply was on their way. The second single was All Out of Love, and that went up the charts even quicker.

Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top five singles. The albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies. Lost in Love was named Song of the Year in 1980, and, with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.

The trademark sound of Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Russell’s simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply.

Lost in Love, All Out of Love, The One That You Love, Sweet Dreams, and Making Love Out Of Nothing At All have each achieved multi-million plays on the radio.

In 1986 the group’s music was still playing endlessly on radio. That same year, Graham was married to actress Jodi Varble from Rochelle, Ill., who also was his leading lady in the video for Making Love Out Of Nothing At All.

Air Supply began to tour with lavish productions in places that no one had been before. In South America and Asia, they became a part of everyone’s life. In 1988, Air Supply was asked to participate in Australia’s bicentennial celebration and to play for HRH Prince Charles and HRH Princess Diana, where they learned both were already ardent fans. This engagement would be one of the most treasured moments in their career.

In July 2005, their live DVD, It Was 30 Years Ago Today celebrated 30 years of success around the world and in that same month, Air Supply smashed attendance records when, in Cuba, at one show they played to 175,000 people. Also 2005 saw the release of The Singer and the Song, an acoustic album of many of their big hits which received critical acclaim.

In May 2010, the long-awaited album, Mumbo Jumbo – also the duo’s first studio recording in eight years – was released. Recorded at Russell’s home studio near Park City, Utah, and at Odds On’s state of the art facilities in Las Vegas with top session musicians and an orchestra, Mumbo Jumbo was produced by Russell and engineered by Odds On’s Sean O’Dwyer, whose credits include Pink Floyd, Randy Newman, and Blink-182. Among the 14-tracks released by Odds On’s label, was the first single, Dance With Me, which earned Air Supply a prominent feature article in Billboard Magazine titled “Still Supplying The Hits After 35 Years.”

Just weeks after composer and vocalist Russell was honored with a BMI Million-Air Certificate recognizing 3 million performances of the duo’s hit All Out Of Love, Air Supply’s new song was the No. 1 most added track on the FMQB AC40 Chart, and also one of the most added on the R&R (Radio and Records) AC Chart and the Mediabase AC chart.

In 2013, the duo was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame. Air Supply celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2015 and continue to delight audiences all over the world.