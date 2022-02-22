Activision has dropped a brand new skin into both Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone as players can snag a new Attack On Titan look. In what is truly a weird and somewhat repulsive skin, this thing is called the Armored Titan and is designed to make you look like a titan shrunk down to size, complete with a gun that looks like it was carved from another titan’s body. We have a rundown from the devs below as well as the full notes here, as this skin will only be available for a short time.

Take on the appearance of the Armored Titan in this new Mastercraft Bundle featuring one Ultra and two Legendary Weapon Blueprints along with more items celebrating the finale to the epic anime series. The ten included items are as follows:

Roland Zeimet of Task Force Barbarian dons the “Armored Titan” Operator Skin, a look that’s sure to send enemies running for cover. There’s a weapon for every engagement, too. Unlock the Ultra-rarity “Armored Strength” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, a Mastercraft depicting the skeletal flesh of a Titan and features red tracers…Need to hit far out targets? Equip the Legendary “Colossus” Sniper Rifle Weapon Blueprint. Up close? “Anti-Personnel” Pistol Weapon Blueprint inspired by Kenny the Ripper’s weapon will do the job just fine.

Also included is the Legendary “Paradis Lost” animated emblem cycling between the three walls protecting humanity from the monstrous Titans: Wall Maria, Wall Rose, and Wall Sina. Additionally, outfit your weapon with the Epic “Titan Serum” Charm if you dare, and tag the Colossal Titan using the Epic “Wall Titan” Spray to strike fear in passing enemies. Complete your Attack on Titan collection with three more Legendary items: the “Die-urnal” Watch, the “Thunder Spears” Calling Card, and the “Unstoppable Force” Highlight Intro to break through the competition. And don’t forget about the 2XP token.