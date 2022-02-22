Recent data has suggested waiting times for cancer referrals have reached unprecedented highs since the pandemic. This has prompted health bodies to raise awareness of symptoms and preventive measures, in a bid to soften the blow in coming years. Studies have shown the disease can be interlinked with dietary factors. Some studies have found one black drink, which is often touted for its antioxidant activity, to be associated with cancer.

There is a widely held belief that black tea may reduce the risk of several types of cancer by offering protection from free radicals.

Most evidence of such claims, however, comes from animal studies, and few experiments have demonstrated equivalent effects in humans.

What’s more, in the few studies conducted in humans, results have shown that black tea “does not reduce the risk of breast cancer or any other type of cancer,” according to Breast Cancer.

In fact, research published in the BMC Cancer Journal in 2014, identified black tea as a significant risk factor for breast cancer.

