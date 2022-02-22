The New Orleans Pelicans made a trade deadline splash when they acquired Portland Trail Blazers star guard CJ McCollum. After being traded, McCollum shockingly revealed that he had yet to hear from new teammate Zion Williamson, who has yet to suit up for the Pelicans this year. On Tuesday, McCollum provided an important update on his relationship with Williamson, via Talkin’ NBA’s Twitter account.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews revealed that Zion Williamson reached out to CJ McCollum after the former Blazers guard said he hadn’t heard from him. That’s certainly a good update, as Williamson’s relationship with McCollum was coming into question before it even started, as well as his relationship with his current teammates.

While Williamson is certainly going through a lot right now with his injury and the fact that he hasn’t been able to play for the Pelicans, it’s still a pretty bad look that he reached out to McCollum after the veteran guard spoke about it on live television.

The Pelicans and their fans should probably be glad that Williamson reached out at all, as it shows he’s at least committed to building a relationship with McCollum. That is definitely a good sign for the two Pelicans players’ off-the-court chemistry.

Their on-court chemistry will unfortunately have to wait.